Lancaster schoolboy leads successful National Three Peaks challenge in mum’s memory

A 12-year-old boy from Morecambe has led a successful team challenge taking on the Three Peaks in memory of his mum.

Team Dylan took on the National Three Peaks Challenge at the weekend, which involves climbing the highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales (Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon) all within a time limit of 24 hours (including travel time).

The day marked two years since Lancaster Royal Grammar School pupil Dylan Hay lost his mum Aimee to suicide.

All funds raised – more than £16,000 so far – will be donated to Papyrus suicide prevention, CancerCare at Slynedales and the Forget Me Not Centre at St John’s Hospice, giving back to the charities that have helped equip Dylan, his dad Steven and sister Emily to come to terms with losing their beloved wife and mum.

The National Three Peaks Challenge involves a total walking distance of 23 miles (37km) with a total accent of 3064 metres (10,052ft).

The team completed the challenge in exactly 23 hours, beginning their trek at 8am on Saturday on Ben Nevis and ending back at the foot of Snowdon at 7am on Sunday.

On the way they battled winds of up to 70mph, a Met Office yellow weather warning, fog, heavy rain and difficult conditions during the hours of darkness as they fought sleep deprivation.

The team was greeted at the finish line by Emily and both sets of Dylan’s grandparents.

Dave Gregory, one of the hikers, said: "Emily had been very much looking forward to presenting us all with a Three Peaks Challenge medal and it felt amazing to be part of such a successful, emotional, amazing challenge which has raised so much for such amazing charities."

Participants were Dylan, his dad Steven, and friends Kurtis Murphy, Lee Richardson, Dave Gregory, Joe Crookall, Luke Ogley, Chris Dobson, James Gill, Arron Horton, Iain Black, Iain Pierpoint, Thomas Lund, Adam Lund and Gareth Hammond.

"From all the team a huge thank you to all that have donated and supported us along the way," Dave added.

"A massive thank you to Dylan and Steven for inviting us on such an amazing journey including all the training walks, organisation of the event and bookings etc.

“It’s been epic and something we will never forget - just don’t ask us again!"

You can still support Team Dylan online for the next month at https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/national-three-peaks-in-24hrs

Team Dylan's National Three Peaks Challenge Dylan Hay led the team on the National Three Peaks Challenge.

Team Dylan's National Three Peaks Challenge Ready for the off!

Team Dylan's National Three Peaks Challenge A beautiful rainbow greeted the team on their way up Ben Nevis.