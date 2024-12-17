Lancaster schoolboy and his dad drag dumped trolleys from River Lune

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 17th Dec 2024, 11:10 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 11:16 BST
A Lancaster schoolboy and his dad spent a day clearing shopping trolleys out of the River Lune.

Nathan Staig, 12, and dad Nick Humber returned numerous trolleys to Sainsbury’s after their good deed on Saturday morning.

They dragged the trolleys through mud and across railings, and also removed debris including rope, wire and gas canisters from the mud along the stretch of river between Sainsbury’s and Greyhound Bridge.

The pair decided to carry out the work after seeing how long the trolleys had been in the river and deciding “they look terrible and could be a danger to wildlife”.

Nick, who lives in St Helen’s, said: “We took all the trolleys back to Sainsbury’s and they were very grateful, especially for the disabled trolleys because they don't have a lot of them in the store, which made it all worthwhile.

"We were both covered in smelly mud and dragging the heavy trolleys 20ft over the railings was not easy, but we think it looks a million times better.

"Hopefully the people who live directly across the river are happy they are gone because they did look horrendous to be fair, and also now no one can see the eyesore driving into the city centre over Skerton Bridge.

"Importantly the wildlife is a lot safer because we removed quite a bit of rope, wire, gas canisters, scooters, and a garden fork.”

Nathan Staig, 12, with dad Nick Humber and some of the retrieved trolleys.

1. Dumped trolleys in River Lune

Nathan Staig, 12, with dad Nick Humber and some of the retrieved trolleys. Photo: Nick Humber

2. Dumped trolleys in River Lune

- Photo: Nick Humber

3. Dumped trolleys in River Lune

- Photo: Nick Humber

4. Dumped trolleys in River Lune

- Photo: Nick Humber

