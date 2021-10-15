Lancaster school dominates early stages of new national school league contest for maths

Lancaster Girls' Grammar School.

Along with St Bede’s Roman Catholic HIgh School in Blackburn, LGGS pupils have been delighted to discover they had made it to the top of the league, thanks to the efforts of hundreds of pupils who took part in a maths competition by learning platform Eedi.

The pupils’ efforts have won £800 for their maths department and could result in a further £1,000 prize for one of the schools at the end of the term.

The competition centres on the children solving daily maths puzzles. The more pupils who join in from a school, the more points are scored and the more likely a school is to win.

The Eedi School League is open to every nine to 14-year-old in the country, and celebrates effort, perseverance and hard work, meaning children of all abilities can enter and win prizes.

Lancaster Girls' Grammar School Head of Maths, Abbie Wilcock, said: "We are very proud of our KS3 students at LGGS who have been doing extra maths in their spare time to compete in the Eedi school league over the last couple of weeks.

"They have managed to come 2nd two weeks in a row due to the excellent effort that they have been putting in and have helped the maths department to earn some prizes. Well done!"

Ben Caulfield from Eedi said: "Huge congratulations to St Bede’s and Lancaster Girls! Hundreds of schools are competing across the country, but Lancashire is currently streaks ahead with more pupils constantly committing to learning maths than anywhere else in the country.

"Research shows that the most important thing about learning maths isn’t being the best but feeling you can do it and doing it consistently. That’s the spirit we reflect when we celebrate prize-winners in the Eedi School League.

"We’re inviting all children to join the league, giving them personalised maths tuition and making learning maths more fun and engaging for children up and down the country”.

Academic research shows that incentives like prizes have a strongly positive effect on motivation. Eedi’s experts have devised the School League as a competition that all schools and children can enter for free, creating excitement and interest around learning maths. Eedi is a tuition and learning platform that was created by teachers to support children build maths confidence and skills.