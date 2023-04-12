Batala Lancaster supports a different charity every year, chosen by its members, by raising money from playing gigs across the north west and Scotland.

With a history of carrying their drums up mountains for unusual and dynamic open air gigs, they are now doing the same to raise funds for Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association (LDSAMRA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Sunday, 25 members of the band will hike with their drums to the summit of Stoney Cove Pike in the Lake District, to gig with the backdrop of the Helvellyn range of mountains.

Batala Lancaster playing at the top of Helvellyn for the band’s 15th birthday celebrations in 2019.

Bass player Steph Robinson said: "Batala's mountain drumming hikes are legendary. I've heard a lot about them from other members, and as a keen hiker myself I'm so excited to take part in my first one.

‘’With the drums weighing up to 7kg and with a diameter of up to 600mm, the sight of them being carried up the mountain is a spectacle itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘’Then the loud and joyous Brazilian music echoing around the mountainside, attracting hill walkers from all directions, should be a sight and sound to be remembered and cherished!’’

LDSAMRA is led by volunteers that turn out in all weathers to get injured walkers and climbers to safety.

Carrying drums up Ingleton waterfalls in 2019.

Batala Lancaster has raised more than £1,300 for the charity so far, through busking gigs at Edinburgh Fringe, in Lancaster and in Bowness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be the band’s final gig for LDSAMRA before another charity is chosen.

Donations can be made online at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/batala-lancaster-2022