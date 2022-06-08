Lancaster Samaritan receives Platinum Champions Award in recognition of 50 years of devoted service

The Royal Voluntary Service, together with its president the Duchess of Cornwall, and in partnership with The Big Jubilee Lunch, launched the awards to celebrate the country’s volunteering spirit and the example set by the Queen.

The awards recognised volunteers of all ages, from all corners of Britain and from a range of causes.

Fellow Samaritan Jenny Dighton, who nominated Joan for the award, said: “As Lancaster Samaritans celebrate their golden anniversary in 2022, it is particularly special for Joan, a founder member of the branch, to be recognised in this way.

Joan with her late husband Tony, also a founder of the Lancaster branch.

"In her 50 years’ service, Joan has not only taken between 8,000 and 10,000 calls but has also contributed to the smooth running and good reputation of the Lancaster branch, the north west region, and Samaritans as a whole.

“Having undertaken regular listening shifts she has always been ready to take on necessary roles to maintain our much-needed service, both locally and in the 19 branches of the north west region. She is enthusiastic about tackling any changes brought in to make our service more accessible to our callers.”

In addition to taking calls from those needing support, Joan has held numerous positions with Samaritans. From 1980 to 1984 she was director of the Lancaster branch, and later the regional director.

Nationally, Joan has been a member Samaritans UK/ROI executive committee, UK/ROI director of training voluntary resources and befrienders worldwide twinning co-ordinator.

Lancaster Samaritan Joan Guénault.

Within the Lancaster branch, new Samaritans are given a copy of the history of Lancaster branch that was compiled by Joan herself.

Joan said: “I feel truly honoured to receive the Platinum Champion Award, though surprised to have been considered for it.

"I have served in several leading roles in Samaritans UK&ROI, but most important for me has always been the direct contact with distressed callers.

"It is humbling to be sufficiently trusted by someone who is struggling to make sense of their life, for them to share their emotions, and rewarding to have the opportunity to listen and talk things through with them.