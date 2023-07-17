News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster sales consultant to scale Mount Kilimanjaro to help homeless charity

A sales consultant at a Lancaster store is to scale the heights of Mount Kilimanjaro for charity.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 17th Jul 2023, 15:24 BST- 1 min read

Mark Attwood, who works at Bensons for Beds will be raising money to help the homeless when he takes on the highest dormant volcano in Africa, which 30,000 people attempt to climb each year.

All money raised will be donated to national homeless charity Crisis UK.

Mark has been at Bensons’ Lancaster store for nearly three years and is an avid mountaineer.

Mark Attwood.
Mark Attwood.
He’ll be taking part in the climb in September 2024, giving him plenty of time to prepare while aiming to raise £6,000 for Bensons charity partner Crisis UK.

Last December Bensons for Beds partnered with Crisis to support their Stand with Crisis campaign, to care for people experiencing homelessness at Christmas.

Mark said: “Climbing Kilimanjaro has been an ambition of mine for a very long time, having been obsessed with mountains everywhere since I was a child.

"Mount Kilimanjaro is a particularly exciting prospect for me as it holds a cult status in the world of mountaineering.

Mark Attwood will be scaling Mount Kilimanjaro next year.
Mark Attwood will be scaling Mount Kilimanjaro next year.

“I’ve never undertaken anything like this for a charity before which makes it even more exciting as one big challenge with a great outcome.”

So far Bensons has raised more than £54,000 for Crisis UK and will continue their collaboration over the summer with colleagues taking part in sponsored walks, auctions, dress down days, sample sales and a Benson Bake-Off.

Additionally, Bensons will be rolling out an initiative where they will match fundraising for colleagues, up to £500 each.

