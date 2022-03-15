Lancaster rush hour traffic flow improves after lane closure is removed

As we reported yesterday, commuters had to put up with travel times extended by up to an hour after a section of the one-way system was reduced to one lane for essential building maintenance.

The area of King Street by the former Waterstones building on the corner of Market Street – which also houses the King’s Arms Hotel – was blocked to allow pedestrian access, leading to a severe backlog of traffic throughout the entire one-way system, and traffic backed up as far as Caton Road.

The council has now removed the footpath and road lane closure.

Lancaster resident Joshua Brandwood had reported the issue to Lancashire County Council due to feeling unsafe as he walked through the city centre with his family at the weekend.“I appreciate the swift response by Lancashire County Council in addressing my concerns about the road and footpath closure on King Street and the subsequent impact on road users and pedestrians,” he said.

"Hopefully a lot less people will be late today.”

County Coun Charlie Edwards, cabinet member for highways and transport, said on Monday evening: "We were informed that a short section of King Street was reduced to one lane on Friday evening due to public safety concerns and to allow work urgent work on an adjacent privately owned building.

"This work is set to be completed today and the restrictions will be lifted. We are committed to keeping the traffic moving in Lancaster."

