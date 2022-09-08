School children from Dallas Road Primary School lined the pathway excitedly waving their flags as the royal couple arrived while a jazz duo from Lancaster Royal Grammar School played discreetly under the adjacent cloisters.

The Earl and Countess were greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, The Lord Shuttleworth, before visiting the castle’s recently refurbished courtyards.

Their Royal Highnesses met many of the castle tenants during the visit and also visited the newly opened Lancashire Police Museum on the first floor of A-Wing in the former prison.

Moving to the Castle café space, Lancaster City Council Chief Executive Mark Davies and Director for Communities and Environment Suzanne Lodge introduced representatives from two community groups - Lancaster and Morecambe City of Sanctuary and Bay Volunteers.

On departure from the Castle café area, Ian and Sue Steel, the proprietors of Atkinsons Coffee Roasters presented the Earl and Countess with a gift of specially selected teas and coffees.

1. Meeting a prince Prince Edward meets pupils from Dallas Road Primary School, Lancaster. Photo: Josh Brandwood Photo Sales

2. Time for a chat The Earl and Countess of Wessex talk to invited guests. Photo: Josh Brandwood Photo Sales

3. Look up The Earl and Countess of Wessex admire the castle surroundings. Photo: Josh Brandwood Photo Sales

4. Meet and greet The Earl and Countess were greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, The Lord Shuttleworth. Photo: Josh Brandwood Photo Sales