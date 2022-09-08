News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Lancaster royal visit: Here's more pictures of The Earl and Countess of Wessex's visit to the castle as part of the Jubilee celebrations

Flag waving pupils from a Lancaster primary school greeted The Earl and Countess of Wessex when they visited Lancaster Castle yesterday afternoon (September 7).

By Debbie Butler
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 10:20 am
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 11:23 am

School children from Dallas Road Primary School lined the pathway excitedly waving their flags as the royal couple arrived while a jazz duo from Lancaster Royal Grammar School played discreetly under the adjacent cloisters.

The Earl and Countess were greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, The Lord Shuttleworth, before visiting the castle’s recently refurbished courtyards.

Their Royal Highnesses met many of the castle tenants during the visit and also visited the newly opened Lancashire Police Museum on the first floor of A-Wing in the former prison.

Moving to the Castle café space, Lancaster City Council Chief Executive Mark Davies and Director for Communities and Environment Suzanne Lodge introduced representatives from two community groups - Lancaster and Morecambe City of Sanctuary and Bay Volunteers.

On departure from the Castle café area, Ian and Sue Steel, the proprietors of Atkinsons Coffee Roasters presented the Earl and Countess with a gift of specially selected teas and coffees.

1. Meeting a prince

Prince Edward meets pupils from Dallas Road Primary School, Lancaster.

Photo: Josh Brandwood

Photo Sales

2. Time for a chat

The Earl and Countess of Wessex talk to invited guests.

Photo: Josh Brandwood

Photo Sales

3. Look up

The Earl and Countess of Wessex admire the castle surroundings.

Photo: Josh Brandwood

Photo Sales

4. Meet and greet

The Earl and Countess were greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, The Lord Shuttleworth.

Photo: Josh Brandwood

Photo Sales
LancasterLancashire
Next Page
Page 1 of 4