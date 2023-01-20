Lancaster road to close to buses and taxis for six weeks as city centre work gets under way

Largely focusing on the footpath in front of 44-48 North Road and the northern side of Damside Street, the works will include:

•Widening of the footpath between numbers 2 and 8 Damside Street to make the space feel safer and more comfortable for pedestrians and help slow down passing vehicles

•Resurfaced footpaths using natural stone materials to make the space more attractive and fitting to the area’s heritage

There will be no access for buses and taxis between the A6 Rosemary Lane and the Damside Street junction with North Road. Photo: Google Street View

•Improved junction crossing to Dye House Lane, including introduction of tactile paving and the use of natural stone materials, to make the crossing feel safer and more attractive

•Inclusion of new slot drains on the footpaths to assist with surface water drainage

•New cast iron bollards featuring custom artwork to protect the buildings and highlight some of the area’s important heritage

•Upgraded tactile paving to the zebra crossing (both sides of the crossing) to meet current legislation

•Carriageway resurfacing and re-lining as necessary

The works are being undertaken as part of the Lancaster High Streets Heritage Action Zone which is investing in buildings, spaces and people to improve the historic Mill Race area of Lancaster.

They’re funded by Historic England and Lancaster City Council and should be complemented by some grant-assisted building improvements which will be delivered over the coming months.

Coun Gina Dowding, cabinet member with responsibility for planning and place making at Lancaster City Council, said: “The Damside Street properties date from the early 19th Century and it is hoped that these works will make the street feel safer and more attractive for pedestrians and improve the setting of these buildings.

“The works will unfortunately cause some disruption to the area but the improvements to the streetscape, while relatively small in scale, should be long-lasting. The potential for further discrete streetworks in this area is also still being explored.”

For the anticipated six-week duration of the works there will be no access for buses and taxis between the A6 Rosemary Lane and the Damside Street junction with North Road.

Diversions for these vehicles will be in place via lower Church Street and upper North Road.

All on-street parking bays along this route shall be suspended for this duration with alternative off-street car parking available at St Nicolas Arcades and Wood Street pay and display car parks.

Blue Badge holders can use all spaces in any city council car park for free and for an unrestricted time period. Blue Badge bays are also available at any time on Church Street, within the pedestrian zone.

Cyclists and pedestrians should follow any diversionary signs placed on site for the full duration of the works.

