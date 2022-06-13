Lancaster road closures: Three for motorists to avoid this week

Two of them are expected to cause delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 7pm June 12 to 9pm June 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): Junction 32 to 34 northbound and southbound, lane three closures for inspections of central reservation and grass cutting/safety fence/drainage works.

Motorist have been warned of delays.

The further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 10pm June 21 to 9pm June 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 33 to 35 northbound and southbound, lane three closures for inspections of central reservation and grass cutting/safety fence/drainage works.