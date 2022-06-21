Lancaster road closures: Four for motorists to avoid this week

Three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M6 from 7pm June 12 to 9pm June 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): Junction 32 to 34 northbound and southbound, lane three closures for inspections of central reservation and cyclic grass cutting/safety fence/drainage works.

This week's road closures are all on the M6.

A further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M6 from 10pm June 21 to 9pm June 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): Junction 33 to 35 northbound and southbound, lane three closures for inspections of central reservation and cyclic grass cutting/safety fence/drainage works.

• M6 from 8pm June 23 to 5am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Northbound and southbound, junction 33 to 34, carriageway closure for patching works.

• M6, from 10pm July 3 to 9pm July 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): Junction 35 to 36 northbound and southbound, lane three closures for inspections of central reservation and cyclic grass cutting/safety fence/drainage works.