Lancaster road closure for motorists to avoid next week
Lancaster's motorists have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network next week.
By Debbie Butler
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
15th Nov 2022, 12:35pm
But drivers can take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows the closure is due to start on Monday:
• M6, from 8pm November 21 to 5am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, Lancaster Services, lane one closure and closure of exit slip road for patching.