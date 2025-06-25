Lancaster road closed for emergency water mains work
The junction of of Moor Lane leading into Moor Gate was closed on Tuesday for United Utilities to carry out emergency water mains work, and remains blocked off to traffic in both directions.
Work is under way to prevent an unplanned interruption of the water supply by repacking a leak on an underground water valve.
Excavation work is being carried out on both the road and pavement at the junction.
As a result, the road is expected to remain closed until June 30.
A diversion is in place via St Peter’s Road and East Road.
The junction was previously closed for United Utilities work in January, as well as for work by Cadent Gas in February.
