Lancaster road closed for emergency water mains work

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th Jan 2025, 15:53 BST
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 16:02 BST
Moor Lane leading into Moor Gate is closed to traffic. Photo: Google Street ViewMoor Lane leading into Moor Gate is closed to traffic. Photo: Google Street View
A road closure on a busy Lancaster route is in place for work to be carried out.

The junction of Moor Lane leading into Moor Gate was closed on Wednesday for United Utilities to carry out emergency water mains work, and remains blocked off to traffic in both directions.

A diversion is in place via St Peter’s Road and East Road.

Work is expected to continue until January 21.

