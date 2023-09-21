Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New research that analysed more than 43,000 postcode lottery winners from 2011 to 2023 found that Lancaster is the luckiest place to live in the UK.

Research by WDW Bingo analysed the daily postcode lottery winners from the past 12 years, calculating the number of wins in every area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research then worked out how many wins per 100,000 of the population to give the UK's luckiest areas.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New research that analysed more than 43,000 postcode lottery winners from 2011 to 2023 found that Lancaster is the luckiest place to live in the UK.

1 – Lancaster: 103.04 wins per 100,000 residents

The LA postcode has had 342 wins since 2011, which when divided by the number of residents that live there, is equal to 103.04 wins for every 100,000 people.

2 – Shrewsbury: 101.54 wins per 100,000 residents

With 350,587 usual residents, the SY postcode has been pulled 356 times in the lottery which when adjusted to the population is 101.54 wins for every 100,000 residents.

3 – Darlington: 96.71 wins per 100,000 residents

There have been 352 wins with the DL postcode, which equates to 96.71 wins per 100,000 residents.

4 – Llandudno: 96.24 wins per 100,000 residents

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although its fourth across the rest of the UK. With 514 wins since 2011, there have been more wins than the top 3, however, due to the larger population this equates to 96.24 wins for every 100,000 residents.

5 – Exeter: 94.18 wins per 100,000 residents

The EX postcode has been drawn 565 times since the start of the lottery and with a population of 599,921 that would mean 94.18 wins per 100,000 residents.

A spokesperson from WDW Bingo said: “The postcode lottery has declared over 43,000 winners since 2011, giving away millions of pounds to players around the country.

"Not only does it support players with great prizes, but has a rich history of supporting charities, having given over £1billion to various charities over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Games such as these give many people the opportunity to make life-changing amounts of money, which now more than ever with the cost of living could be a huge help.