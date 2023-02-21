News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Lancaster residents lose fight to save green space from housing plans

Residents have lost a battle to prevent 78 houses being built on an important green space in their neighbourhood.

By Gayle Rouncivell
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 10:08am

An Environment Department inspector has allowed an appeal by Oakmere Homes Kendal against refusal of planning permission for the development off Watery Lane, north of Torrisholme Road in Lancaster.

A “devastated” Coun Jean Parr, city and county councillor for Skerton, who led the residents’ campaign, said: “We did all we could and we showed that a good community campaign can do great things at a local level.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Sadly, the law supports developers rather than communities at the moment.”

Residents had protested against the plans.
Most Popular

Inspector Daniel Hartley has given the developers two years to start work on the site, instead of the three years they had asked for.

Coun Parr thanked residents for working so hard to prevent the development, which attracted more than 100 objections.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She has encouraged residents to enjoy the land, take photographs and gather memories before the bulldozers start.

An important aspect was that officers originally recommended approval of planning permission.

Instead, Lancaster planning committee overturned their advice and unanimously refused permission.

ResidentsLancaster