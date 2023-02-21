Lancaster residents lose fight to save green space from housing plans
Residents have lost a battle to prevent 78 houses being built on an important green space in their neighbourhood.
An Environment Department inspector has allowed an appeal by Oakmere Homes Kendal against refusal of planning permission for the development off Watery Lane, north of Torrisholme Road in Lancaster.
A “devastated” Coun Jean Parr, city and county councillor for Skerton, who led the residents’ campaign, said: “We did all we could and we showed that a good community campaign can do great things at a local level.
“Sadly, the law supports developers rather than communities at the moment.”
Inspector Daniel Hartley has given the developers two years to start work on the site, instead of the three years they had asked for.
Coun Parr thanked residents for working so hard to prevent the development, which attracted more than 100 objections.
She has encouraged residents to enjoy the land, take photographs and gather memories before the bulldozers start.