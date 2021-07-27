Lancaster residents join call to 'make noise for proportional representation'

There are plans by the Home Secretary Priti Patel to change to a First Past the Post voting system for future Mayoral and Police & Crime Commissioner elections.

From singing to banging drums to interactive street stalls, people around the country will be out in force to demand a fairer voting system that will make everyone’s vote count equally, no matter who they choose to vote for on polling day.

The ‘Make Noise for PR’ action day is organised by national cross-party campaign group Make Votes Matter.

The action day comes amid growing concern over recent measures to undermine our democracy, including plans by the Home Secretary Priti Patel to change to a First Past the Post voting system for future Mayoral and Police & Crime Commissioner elections.

The Police, Crime, Sentencing & Courts Bill that is currently before Parliament could also curtail the right to peaceful protest.

Local group Make Votes Matter North Lancashire will be running an interactive street stall in Market Square, Lancaster, near Lancaster Library and the City Museum.

It is one of many events being held across the UK in what is set to be one of the largest and noisiest mobilisations for Proportional Representation in recent history.

The group will be inviting the public to sign a petition Less First Past the Post, Not More to show people’s growing concerns about the way our democracy is being undermined.

The current voting system denies millions of people a voice in Parliament, forces millions more to vote tactically, and distorts the will of the British people.

Colette Bain, who is taking part in the action, said: "I'm getting involved with the Make Votes Matter national day of action because in elections I want to be able to vote for the candidate I feel best represents me, rather than having to vote tactically or feel my vote is wasted. With Proportional Representation, I believe we will get a government that reflects all our voices."

If you want to learn more about a fairer voting system, go along to the stall in Market Square between 11am and 3pm on Saturday July 31 and #Make Noise for PR.