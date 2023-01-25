Lancaster residents called upon to help protect future of city centre church

The church, in North Road, has fallen into disrepair in recent years, and was affected by flooding during Storm Desmond in 2015.

It also suffered a burst pipe during the cold weather in December, leading to flooding and water damage in the vestry and eastern end of the building.

This damage is in addition to other problems which have emerged recently.

StJohn's Church in Lancaster. Photo: Churches Conservation Trust

The leak has now been stopped, the building and contents have been checked, and passers-by may have seen contractors on site installing temporary boarding to allow for ventilation.

This will help the church to dry out slowly and safely.

Thanks to support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, additional emergency repair work can now go ahead to make St John’s safe for occasional visits and events; which will be carried out by a specialist contractor.

As a vacant building, St John’s remains vulnerable, particularly during the colder months.

While the Churches Conservation Trust is working in partnership with Lancaster and District Chamber of Commerce to secure a long-term new use and sustainable future for the building, they also need to ensure that further decline is limited and the unique historic fabric of the church is protected now.

The best way of doing this is to check the building regularly and frequently and they are asking Lancastrians to help.

They are looking for volunteers who are able to give 1-2 hours a month to visit the church, carry out a basic visual check, and report any changes or potential problems.

This will support our local community officer and conservation teams, who will also be carrying out regular visits, and protect St John’s through its time of greatest need.

Can you help us to care for St John’s this winter? Do you have warm clothes, strong shoes, and a few spare hours to give?

If so, please contact Mahalia France-Mir, Local Community Engagement Officer, on [email protected] or 07469 853476 for more information and an informal chat.

