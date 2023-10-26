Lancaster regimental museum gets glowing recommendation from Arts Council

The King’s Own Royal Regiment Museum has received a significant pat on the back from the Arts Council, after successfully completing the renewal of their Museum Accreditation.

The scheme is to ensure that a museum meets agreed national standards and is a rigorous process looking into all elements of an institution’s workings.

Its aim is to ensure that all museums are sustainable, focussed, and trusted, inspiring the confidence of the public and funding and governing bodies.

The renewal fell at a particularly challenging time for the King’s Own Royal Regiment Museum.

Robin Ashcroft, chair of trustees, with the accreditation in the King’s Own Royal Regiment Museum. Photo: The King’s Own Royal Regiment Museum Trust

It was undertaken during the Covid lockdown, against a backdrop of an overhaul of the trust and the return of Lancaster’s museums from county council management back to Lancaster City Council.

This was recognised by the Arts Council, who commented: "The panel commends the King’s Own Royal Regiment Museum for remaining in the scheme and gaining Full Accreditation whilst operating under challenging circumstance."

Chair of trustees Robin Ashcroft said: "This is a significant achievement. Arts Council accreditation is rigorous and while it sits in the background of a museum’s work, it’s actually key to its continuing development, not least in gaining external funding.

"This success was delivered through a lot of hard work and professionalism, not only by the trust but in large part by the museum’s professional staff. I congratulate and thank them all."

Accreditation is part of a string of successes for the King’s Own Royal Regiment Museum, following on from its special exhibition and city wide external programme – 1942: Hinge of Fate.

This looked at not just the experiences of the regiment’s soldiers, during this pivotal year of the Second World War, but also of their families and communities in and around Lancaster.

Additionally, the King’s Own Royal Regiment Museum has recently been awarded a grant of £53,000 from the Esmee Fairbairn Foundation and the Museums Association for in depth research to fully understand elements within its collection from the colonial era.

Coun Catherine Potter, cabinet member for the visitor economy and culture, said: "There are many strands to Lancaster's rich and colourful heritage, not least the story of its famous and historic regiment.

"The City Museum in Market Square has been home to the King’s Own Royal Regiment Museum since 1929.

"The building had previously been Lancaster Town Hall before it moved to its current site in Dalton Square.

"Admission is free and locals and visitors alike are encouraged to pop in and peruse the fascinating collections.

"This is our museum, our history, in which we should take great pride. Congratulations to the Regimental Museum on its Arts Council accreditation. It’s very well deserved."

The King’s Own Royal Regiment Museum tells the story of one of the British Army’s oldest infantry regiments - raised in 1680, with a lineage continued today in the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment - and is housed within the City Museum in Market Square.

Robin Ashcroft added: "As is recognised by the Arts Council, we clearly live in challenging times, but it’s worth remembering just what a rich heritage offer Lancaster has.