Morecambe Area Police said: “Earlier this week we appealed for information to identify a man we wanted to speak to as part of an investigation into a rape in Lancaster.

“The man we wanted to speak to came forward, identified himself and spoke with our officers.

“Following further enquiries we are satisfied he has not committed nor is suspected of any offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police.