Lancaster railway station to battle for award in ‘World Cup of Stations’

This week the public can vote for their favourite station after TV presenter Tim Dunn chose 48 from across Britain to compete in a series of online votes.

You can take part via #WorldCupofStations or @RailDeliveryGrp on Twitter or vote online at raildeliverygroup.com/WorldCupOfStations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The north west is one of the four regions to battle it out in a bid to reach the final on Friday May 26 and be crowned the champion.

The Tite & Locke at Lancaster railway station.

Five train stations across the north west have been nominated in the contest, which is supported by the Rail Delivery Group and the Community Rail Network.

This year’s competition takes place during Community Rail Week (May 22-26) to showcase community rail and the benefits railways bring to residents, the environment and the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 100 nominations were whittled down to 48 by Tim Dunn in a competition that was last held in 2019.

Each of the nominees are from one of 11 regions across England, Scotland and Wales, with four bonus stations selected by Tim.

Lancaster Railway Station.

Lancaster was one of the four hand-picked, and was nominated due to a disused station building being turned into the Tite & Locke brewery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was picked in the north west alongside Runcorn and Goostrey in Cheshire, Birkdale in Merseyside, and Hindley in Greater Manchester.

Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “Day in, day out stations up and down the country are proving to be at the very heart of the communities and this year during Community Rail Week, we want to shine a light on the very best stations in England, Scotland and Wales, which includes Runcorn, Goostrey, Birkdale, Hindley and Lancaster.

"All of the stations are making a positive impact on their local community, whether that’s supporting local businesses, being used for a social space or making the local environment better by being more sustainable, whatever they’re doing to make a difference, we want to celebrate.”

Tim Dunn, TV presenter and shortlist judge, said: “I had the tricky task of selecting the shortlist of 48 stations - tricky, because it represents the work of 48 groups of chuffing ace volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The time, energy and love each group gives is because of a love of our shared railway and their communities too. It might seem bonkers, but this competition showcases the hard work of hundreds countrywide, then amplifies and celebrates all in community rail. Remember: like a football World Cup, the winners each day need more and more support - in every battle, it's the one with the most votes who wins!”

Jools Townsend, chief executive of Community Rail Network, said: “Community Rail partnerships and thousands of ‘station friends’ volunteers the length and breadth of Britain are mobilising en masse, engaging local people and partners to raise awareness about sustainable travel by rail, and get people enthused about its many benefits.”

The nominations recognise efforts in the following categories:

Creating social spaces – stations rejuvenated by local adoption groups who are creating spaces for the local community

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting local business – adoption groups using station spaces to host and celebrate local businesses

Education stations – educational spaces and workshops arranged by adoption groups held in their station

Tourism stations – adoption groups using their station to promote local attractions