Lancaster radio station receives Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

The Beyond Radio team receive the award from Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, The Rt Hon the Lord Shuttleworth. Beyond Radio team from left: Nathan Hill (commercial director), Steven Normyle (managing director) and Luke Edmondson (station volunteer).

Beyond Radio is a community radio station, broadcasting on FM, and is the only local radio station covering Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth.

Launching full time in 2016, the station has grown to become a much-respected community resource, providing a platform that celebrates and promotes the area's broad, diverse cultural mix.

Local community groups and charities regularly feature on-air to ensure a louder voice in the local community and to provide listers with information that is relevant to them and their needs.

The Rt Hon the Lord Shuttleworth, Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, congratulates Beyond Radio managing director Steven Normyle on the station's award.

Steve Normyle, managing director of Beyond Radio, who spoke at the ceremony attended by six other deserving and inspirational recipients of the award from across Lancashire, said: “We are honoured to have been awarded what we consider to be the pinnacle of recognition for the hard work of our incredible team.

“2021, despite the challenges that have affected every member of our local community, and many different ways, continues to be a year of real success and recognition for the station and our dedicated team of volunteers. I’m not sure much can really match the incredible sense of pride this award has given the whole team.

“We’re hoping to have more great news to share in the coming months that will further help us to provide our district with a service that continues to keep them informed, entertained and engaged on the things that matter most to them.

"Our team of volunteers are the beating heart of what it means to be a truly local radio station, and this recognition is truly wonderful.

The Rt Hon the Lord Shuttleworth, Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, congratulates Beyond Radio managing director Steven Normyle on the station's award.

Beyond Radio is one of 241 charities, social enterprises, and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year, with 7 award recipients in Lancashire.

The number of nominations remains high year on year, showing that the voluntary sector is thriving and full of innovative ideas to make life better for those around them.