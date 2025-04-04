Lancaster Quakers and residents hold silent protest after London police raid
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The event on Thursday evening outside Lancaster Quaker Meeting House, in Meeting House Lane, was in response to a Metropolitan Police raid carried out on Westminster Quaker Meeting House in London on March 27.
More than 20 police officers - some carrying tasers - reportedly forced their way into the meeting house and arrested six young people meeting to discuss plans for non-violent protest “about the climate emergency, the war and genocide in Gaza and other matters of conscience”.
According to Quakers in Britain, the officers “broke open the front door without warning or ringing the bell first, searching the whole building and arresting six women attending the meeting in a hired room”.
Paul Parker, spokesperson for Britain Yearly Meeting, said: “No one has been arrested in a Quaker Meeting House in living memory.
“This aggressive violation of our place of worship and those using it, including the forceful removal of six young people holding a protest group meeting, clearly shows what happens when society criminalises protest.”