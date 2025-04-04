Lancaster Quakers and residents hold silent protest after London police raid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than 40 Lancaster Quakers and other local residents took part in a silent protest in response to a recent police raid on fellow Quakers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event on Thursday evening outside Lancaster Quaker Meeting House, in Meeting House Lane, was in response to a Metropolitan Police raid carried out on Westminster Quaker Meeting House in London on March 27.

More than 20 police officers - some carrying tasers - reportedly forced their way into the meeting house and arrested six young people meeting to discuss plans for non-violent protest “about the climate emergency, the war and genocide in Gaza and other matters of conscience”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Quakers in Britain, the officers “broke open the front door without warning or ringing the bell first, searching the whole building and arresting six women attending the meeting in a hired room”.

The Quaker protest in Lancaster on Thursday evening.

Paul Parker, spokesperson for Britain Yearly Meeting, said: “No one has been arrested in a Quaker Meeting House in living memory.

“This aggressive violation of our place of worship and those using it, including the forceful removal of six young people holding a protest group meeting, clearly shows what happens when society criminalises protest.”