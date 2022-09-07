Lancaster pub wins AA Rosette award for culinary excellence
A Lancaster pub is celebrating after receiving a coveted award for culinary excellence.
The Toll House Inn in Penny Street has been given a 1 AA Rosette award in recognition of its outstanding quality food and excellent customer service.
Joe Ruddock, General Manager, said they were delighted to have had their continued hard work acknowledged.
“Our motivation is always to try and deliver the best quality food we possibly can, and to be one of the best places to eat in the area,” he said.
"We already have some exciting things in the pipeline such as launching afternoon tea this week, starting to run ever changing lunchtime specials from next month, plus a refurbishment of the bar and restaurant planned for early next year.
“Whilst this award is a fantastic achievement we won’t be changing what we do, and will continue to offer great food and service in a comfortable and relaxing setting.”