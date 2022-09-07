The Toll House Inn in Penny Street has been given a 1 AA Rosette award in recognition of its outstanding quality food and excellent customer service.

Joe Ruddock, General Manager, said they were delighted to have had their continued hard work acknowledged.

“Our motivation is always to try and deliver the best quality food we possibly can, and to be one of the best places to eat in the area,” he said.

The Toll house kitchen team with Nathan, far left. Gary, Head Chef Pete, Sam, Will and Cat. Picture by Josh Brandwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We already have some exciting things in the pipeline such as launching afternoon tea this week, starting to run ever changing lunchtime specials from next month, plus a refurbishment of the bar and restaurant planned for early next year.

“Whilst this award is a fantastic achievement we won’t be changing what we do, and will continue to offer great food and service in a comfortable and relaxing setting.”