Nearly 1,500 people have signed an online petition in a bid to get the order reversed, while hundreds of pounds have also been raised to help with the cost of any modifications that may be required.

Ye Olde John O'Gaunt in Market Street has shown live music for nearly 100 years, and will kick off Lancaster Music Festival on Thursday October 12.

But after constructing a multi-use area earlier this year to provide additional seating and create a raised stage for the pub's visiting musicians to perform in safety, they have now been told it isn't "in keeping" with the pub's character.

The stage at the John O'Gaunt in Lancaster.

And they have been warned that enforcement action will be taken unless they remove the stage.

The council say that installing a stage in the pub needs special consent, as the John O'Gaunt is a listed building, and as such is a place of special historical interest and importance.

Claire Tomlinson, who runs the pub, said: "We have tried to work closely with the council to get the stage to stay, and done all we can to fulfil their requests and caveats, but to no avail.

"They want it removed and the only reason that we can't address being that it isn't in keeping with the character of the pub.

"As well as providing additional seating during day trading, the stage allowed a better view of performances, enabled us to bring bigger acts in from across the globe, and most importantly kept artists and audience separate and safe from accidents, injuries and damage to equipment.

"If the stage gets removed there will be fewer opportunities to bring the music we want to bring to Lancaster and it will put artists and audience at risk of injury and damage to equipment yet again.

"So we are turning to you guys, the general public, for help.

"Please join in our petition, and donate to the fundraiser at https://gofund.me/328cb199 as the further modifications that will be necessary could cripple the business."

A Lancaster City Council spokesperson said: "The city council received a complaint in April of this year regarding the construction of a stage inside the John O’Gaunt public house on Market Street, Lancaster.

"The property is a Grade II listed building which means that most works to the building would ordinarily require listed building consent.

"Investigations, including site inspections by city council officers, confirmed that the work did require listed building consent and that this had not been obtained.

"Carrying out work without obtaining Listed Building Consent is a criminal offence. However to avoid enforcement action being taken against the occupiers of the building, the city council has given them the opportunity to cease any further works and to remove the stage.

"Whilst the occupiers are within their rights to submit a listed building application for the retention of the works, they have been advised that it is unlikely to be approved owing to the nature of the construction and its impact on the listed building."