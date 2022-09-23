Lancaster protest to be held after violent actions in Iran

The protest – on the town hall steps from noon – will call for an end to the Iranian dictatorship, and for the UK Government to publicly condemn the actions of the Iranian government.

Iranians in Lancaster are inviting people to join them in their protest against the recent violent actions of the Iranian government against its own civilian population.

It will coincide with a national protest outside the Iranian Embassy.

The protest will be held at Lancaster Town Hall.

On September 13 Iranian woman Mahsa Amini was arrested by Iranian police for not wearing her hijab ‘correctly.’ She was beaten so badly that she ended up in a coma in hospital where she subsequently died.

This ignited protests across Iran, with people calling for an end to the dictatorship, for freedom, democracy and human rights.

Local Iranians had been following events in Iran through Whatsapp videos, sharing disturbing scenes of police beating women and men in the streets.

Videos show huge numbers of people protesting everywhere on the streets of Iran, with thousands arrested, and at least 20 people killed.

But now the Iranian government has shut down the internet and Iranians all over the UK are worried about what is happening to their friends and family back home.

Ali, an asylum seeker from Iran, said: “We are calling on the UK government to condemn the Iranian government’s latest actions, and to demand an end to human rights abuses and the introduction of free elections and democracy. We need the international community to help us achieve freedom and peace in Iran.”

Lancaster hosts many refugees who have fled from Iran, including those who have converted to Christianity.