It’s hardly surprising that Cathy Armistead has become a Labour councillor as well as a Church of England school headteacher.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

She grew up learning of her grandfather’s passion for Labour politics and her father – a priest – saying Jesus was a socialist.

After 10 years as head of Skerton St Luke’s CE Primary School, she has become a Lancaster city councillor representing Heysham Central ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born on Australia’s Gold Coast, Cathy was a “priest’s kid” as her father, Rev Ross Burnett, was a school chaplain in Queensland. She has a younger brother in Australia.

Cathy Armistead, head of Skerton St Luke’s CE Voluntary Aided Primary School, Lancaster, with a mural of the children’s book character The Gruffalo in school.

She graduated as a primary teacher in 1990 and travelled to the UK when she was 25, teaching in south east London schools until moving first to Preston and then Lancaster in 2004.

Cathy became deputy head of Stepping Stones short stay school in Bowerham Road.

She joined Skerton Primary School as acting head and married Peter, who was born in Morecambe and has two children and three grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was head of Silverdale St John’s CE Primary School for five years before her present post in Skerton.

“The thing I like about Skerton is that it might be a deprived area in a city but there is a village feel to it,” said Cathy, 54 in November.

“My passion is families, particularly those with social and emotional difficulties.”

St Luke’s is a 'School of Sanctuary' in the winter and supports families with food parcels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cathy knows of families who have been made homeless after being evicted because of difficulties paying rent.

The school currently has 203 pupils and was rated good on its last inspection by Ofsted in 2022.

Always interested in politics, Cathy is a member of Heysham Labour Party and the National Education Union, formerly the NUT. She has served as president of the NUT’s Lancaster Branch.

Now she represents the city council on the Lancashire Police and Crime Panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is enjoying her council work with Coun Sue Penney in Heysham Central. Sue retired as head of Torrisholme Primary School two years ago. They are neighbours in Heysham.

Cathy keenly supports St Luke’s Church, which is celebrating its 190th anniversary, and is a member of the Parochial Church Council.