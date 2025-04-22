Lancaster primary school children take on climate change through litter picks and a ‘Blue Festival’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Youngsters at two primary schools have been helping tackle climate change.

‘The Blue Crew’ at Ryelands Primary and Nursery School ran an environmental festival last month in Morecambe at The Platform, whilst children from Carnforth Community Primary school organised a litter pick to highlight the need to take care of our spaces to protect local people, wildlife and the environment.

Both groups have been working together over the last six months with Lancaster charity Global Link’s Blue Mentor to explore local environmental issues relating to water – the bay, the river and the canal.

Ryelands pupils decided to organise a marketplace for sustainable sellers, craft workshops utilising recycled materials and talks by local professionals.

The vision behind the festival was to raise awareness of climate issues affecting the bay and local wildlife, whilst also sharing insights into how we can be more sustainable in our everyday lives.

To enable this, they secured £4,720 from leading educational charity The Ernest Cook Trust.

The Blue Crew said: “It takes more than one person to tackle climate change. The festival shows people they can do anything to help the environment if they try. If we work as a group, we can come up with a solution!”

Meanwhile, children at Carnforth Primary School had been looking at the impact of plastic pollution, and alongside 15 volunteers and staff, the 31 young people successfully picked litter across five locations, bagging approx.140kg of rubbish (equating to one female grey seal at Walney Island as they can weigh between 150 and 200kg).

Children from Carnforth Community Primary school organised a litter pick to highlight the need to take care of our spaces to protect local people, wildlife and the environment.

One child said: “I can’t believe there is so much rubbish just left out to blow into our waters. I am excited that we have been successful, but also sad because it feels like people don’t care about the environment.”

The Blue Influencers Scheme is a groundbreaking project, to support young people by empowering them to tackle environmental and climate issues.

The £2.25m scheme is being co-funded by The Ernest Cook Trust and the #iwill Fund.

The BIG Litter Pick is one part of a larger project the group have designed with Blue Mentors from Global Link and Morecambe Bay Partnership.

Global Link is a Development Education Centre based in Lancaster, running workshops, exhibitions, training and other events in schools, colleges and the wider community on global citizenship issues such as diversity, human rights, migration, fairtrade, climate change and sustainable development.

The Ernest Cook Trust offers children and young people, their families and communities the chance to learn from the land through hands-on outdoor learning activities.

The trust awards around £2m per year in grants based on relevance and impact against organisational objectives.