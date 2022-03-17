Lancaster Pride to return to city in June - and here's how you can get involved

Organised by Out in the Bay - the Lancaster-based charity which works with LGBTQI people and young adults, people who misuse drugs and alcohol, and those living with long-term sexual health conditions - the event will take place on Sunday June 26.

Out in the Bay chief executive Robert Mee said: “We are very proud to present Lancaster Pride again in 2022. This year the event will focus on ‘safe to be me’.”

The day aims to attract a mix of families and people of all ages, and will be free to attend.

Lancaster Pride 2021. Photo by Tom Morbey

Once again the colourful parade will start at 11am from Dalton Square and travel around the one-way system, with the main event then taking place from noon until 5pm in Dalton Square.

“This year we have a focus on up and coming acts and we have a brilliant competition for someone to win a place singing on the stage, and for those vocally challenged an opportunity for someone to lip sync on the stage,” said Robert.

Competitions will be held at the Staggered Inn in Marketgate, Lancaster – formerly Fibber McGee's.

Anyone who requires any further details can email [email protected]