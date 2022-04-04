Lancaster police sergeant wins award for Covid-19 work

Each year, the George Herbert Redman Award is awarded to a serving officer or member of police staff of Lancashire Constabulary, in recognition of their fantastic work and was presented by the Police and Crime commissioner Andrew Snowden on behalf of the George Herbert Redman Trustees.

Sergeant Lindsay Brown from Lancaster won the George Herbert Redman Award this year.

During the Covid-19 pandemic Lindsay formed strong relationships with charities, business forums, Councils, other blue light services, community leaders and community groups.

Chief Superintendent Karen Edwards, West Divisional Commander, with Sergeant Lindsay Brown and his award in recognition of his hard work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

These strong partnerships were called upon and assisted the Constabulary and communities during some really tough times.

Through Lindsay’s partnership links, officers, staff and their families were offered testing which enabled an early return to duty at a time when the service was under immense strain.

He secured ‘left over’ vaccines in his local area and across the Constabulary, to enable front line officers and staff to obtain vaccines that they wouldn’t have routinely had at that stage in the pandemic.

Lindsay also assisted with foodbanks and delivering food aid.

Chief Superintendent Karen Edwards, West Divisional Commander, said: “The work that Lindsay did, and continues to do, really supports the ethos of the George Herbert Redman Trust.

“His actions have clearly promoted improved relations between the public and police and have improved the lives of the people in his community.