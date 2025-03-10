Lancaster police search for man who followed woman and performed sex act

The incident happened on Wednesday March 5.

Police in Lancaster are looking for a man who performed a sex act in public.

A man is reported to have followed a woman and then performed a sex act in Scotch Quarry, off Wyresdale Road, at around 4.20pm on Wednesday March 5.

The man is described as being mixed race, in his early 20s, over 6ft tall, of stocky build,and with very short, black afro style hair.

It was reported that he was wearing dark faded jeans, a black jacket and a blue T-shirt.

The same man was potentially sighted earlier that morning at around 6.15am in the Williamson Park car park in Wyresdale Road.

"Whilst an investigation is under way and we’ve been making numerous enquiries offline since it was reported to us, we are now asking for your help," said a Lancaster police spokesman.

"If you witnessed this incident, or have any information that could help with police enquiries, please contact 101 quoting log 943 of 5th March 2025 or email [email protected]”