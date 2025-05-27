Lancaster police officer whose crime unit inspired TV show Z Cars passes away aged 90

A Lancaster police officer, who was an original member of the crime patrol unit on which the TV series Z Cars was based, has died, four days before his 91st birthday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Harding entered Lancaster Priory for his funeral to the theme tune from the popular programme of the 60s and 70s.

In his 32-year career with Lancashire Police, he prosecuted cases in the magistrates’ court at Lancaster as an inspector and became chief inspector in Morecambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was one of the first community affairs police officers and was particularly proud to be involved in the creation of the local juvenile remand centre because he felt it was part of turning around the lives of young people.

Steve Harding.

Steve was well-known for his voluntary work with Lancaster Priory and Lancaster Rotary Club and raised funds for WaterAid.

He was a churchwarden at the Priory for 17 years and a past-president of Lancaster Rotary, past district governor and Paul Harris Fellow.

Cheshire born and bred into a family of stonemasons, Steve did his national service with the Royal Military Police before joining Lancashire police force. He moved from Rawtenstall to Lancaster in 1969.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a passionate gardener, fuchsias were his greatest love. He also was responsible for daffodil planting schemes in the Priory grounds.

In her eulogy at the funeral, Rev Leah Vasey-Saunders, Vicar of Lancaster, said Steve enriched so many lives at the Priory and was clear and confident about the faith in which he lived his life.

For 64 years he was married to Joan, who created the visitors’ refectory at the Priory in the 1980s. She died in 2022.

Steve, who liked to share a smile with everyone, leaves a son Andrew and a daughter Elizabeth. Another son Paul died aged two.

Steve died in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and his funeral was followed by cremation.

Donations in his memory were given to Lancaster Priory and St John’s Hospice.