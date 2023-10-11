Lancaster police launch witness appeal after woman suffers head injury in electric bike collision
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a collision between a woman and an electric bike in Lancaster city centre on Tuesday.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 11th Oct 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 15:22 BST
The collision took place at about 2.14pm in Penny Street, close to KFC.
The woman suffered a head injury and police are now working to establish exactly what caused the collision.
They are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage which would assist their enquiries to contact them as soon as possible.
Email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 0794 of 10th October 2023.