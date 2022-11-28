News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster police launch hi-vis Christmas operation

A police operation to provide extra visibility around Lancaster city centre in the lead-up to Christmas has been launched.

By Gayle Rouncivell
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 2:14pm

Lancaster Neighbourhood Policing Team have put together Operation Jingle Bells, which will bring extra visibility in and around the main shopping area.

Their aim is to provide a reassuring presence, crime prevention and promote community safety.

The team will target hot spots for theft, anti-social behaviour and those responsible, whilst continuing to encourage people to respect the Public Spaces Protection Order and taking positive action when they do not.

