Lancaster police launch hi-vis Christmas operation
A police operation to provide extra visibility around Lancaster city centre in the lead-up to Christmas has been launched.
By Gayle Rouncivell
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
28th Nov 2022, 2:14pm
Lancaster Neighbourhood Policing Team have put together Operation Jingle Bells, which will bring extra visibility in and around the main shopping area.
Their aim is to provide a reassuring presence, crime prevention and promote community safety.
The team will target hot spots for theft, anti-social behaviour and those responsible, whilst continuing to encourage people to respect the Public Spaces Protection Order and taking positive action when they do not.