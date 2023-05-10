Lancaster police issue safety advice to festival goers heading to Highest Point

The festival is expected to welcome 35,000 people over the course of the four-day event, which is the county’s biggest open air music festival.

Police have issued the following advice for those going along to enjoy the entertainment on offer.

*Look after your valuables, (and most of all, keep all those mobiles safe – don’t be tempted to stick them in your back pocket)

Police have issued advice to those attending Highest Point.

*Make sure you keep vigilant, stick with your friends and look after each other!

*Make sure you plan your journey home. There may be reduced public transport timetables over the weekend and taxis may be busy… so get planning!

*Using this event to cause anti-social or commit offences will not be tolerated. Officers will be out and about to keep everyone safe!

*The police control room will be really busy, and operators will be working as hard as they can to answer calls. Help them by calling 999 only in an emergency and dialling 101 if it really is a police matter.