Lancaster police issue dispersal orders after increase in anti-social behaviour

As part of Anti-Social Behaviour Week last week, police in Lancaster and Morecambe said they wanted to highlight some of the issues they have come across and how they dealt with them.

And they warned that a 'trend of the few spoiling public areas for the many' will be taken seriously, with support from the city council.

They said: "In Lancaster city centre we have been increasingly aware of street drinkers using public spaces to socialise and become intoxicated.

"This lead to members of the public approaching officers to inform them that they felt distressed by these individuals shouting at them, becoming aggressive, and littering.

"In response to this issue we had a Dispersal Order authorised. This means that anyone who is causing anti-social behaviour in the city centre area is asked to leave and if they return within 48 hours, they can be arrested for breaching.

"Seven people have been issued with dispersal orders since being authorised on Saturday 25th July."

Meanwhile, in Morecambe, neighbourhood policing teams attended incidents involving large groups of youths including a racially aggravated public order, reports of criminal damage in Happy Mount Park and nuisance reports in Regent Park, as well as multiple reports of drug dealing in the area.

Recent incidents have included a 12-year-old boy being attacked by a gang of youths in Regent Park.

Police said: "With the majority of these incidents involving young people, we understand that now Covid restrictions have lifted, they can meet up with friends and enjoy their holidays.

"However, what we have observed throughout this week is a trend of the few spoiling public areas for the many, with unacceptable and often criminal behaviour.