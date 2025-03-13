Lancaster police increase patrols as search continues for man who performed sex act in public

Police have stepped up patrols in an area of Lancaster after a man was spotted performing a sex act in public.

A man is reported to have followed a woman and then performed a sex act in Scotch Quarry, off Wyresdale Road, at around 4.20pm on Wednesday March 5.

The man is described as being mixed race, in his early 20s, over 6ft tall, of stocky build,and with very short, black afro style hair.

It was reported that he was wearing dark faded jeans, a black jacket and a blue T-shirt.

The incident occurred close to the Scotch Quarry entrance in Wyresdale Road. Photo: Google Street View

The incident occurred close to the entrance with Wyresdale Road and Ayr Street.

The same man was potentially sighted earlier that morning at around 6.15am in the Williamson Park car park in Wyresdale Road.

Although police have not yet identified the man, CID have been investigating and are continuing to make CCTV enquiries in and around the area.

PCSO Martin Miller said: “You may have noticed an increase in police patrols in this area, and please be reassured that these patrols will continue.”

If you witnessed the incident, or have any information that could help with police enquiries, contact 101 quoting log 943 of 5th March 2025 or email [email protected]