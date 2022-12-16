Lancaster police ‘escort youth home’ after he refuses to stay off iced-over River Lune

Lancaster police had already issued a warning this week after people were spotted on the icy Lune and Lancaster Canal.

It follows the tragic deaths of four boys in Solihull at the weekend after they slipped through the ice while playing on a frozen lake.

But on Thursday afternoon police were again called to the River Lune at the bottom of Halton Road in Skerton, after concerned residents reported youngsters on the ice.

Lancaster police were called out to the River Lune on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were also called to the scene, causing people to fear the worst.

But police later clarified what had happened, saying: "A youth has been returned home by police officers after he refused to stay off the ice.

"Fire and Rescue were called as part of our joint response to reports of youths being on the ice."

They added: "Please "STAY OFF THE ICE" - this is incredibly dangerous and puts you at serious risk of harm."

And they said neighbourhood patrols would be out throughout the evening checking various locations.

In their warning issued on Tuesday, a police spokesman said: "There is no way to tell how thick the ice is, so there’s a huge risk of falling through.

“Falling into the water can cause cold water shock, which affects your muscles, nerves and brain power, making it almost impossible to get to safety or even ask for help – loss of consciousness can lead to loss of life."

They gave the following tips for both adults and children to remember:

*Stay away from the edge of bodies of water, as uneven terrain can make slips and falls more likely.

*Whenever possible, stick to well-lit routes away from water.

*Do not walk or climb onto the ice to attempt a rescue!

*Shout to the casualty to ‘keep still’ and offer reassurance to keep them calm.

*Try and reach them from the bank using a rope, pole, tree branch, clothing tied together or anything else which can extend your reach.

*When reaching from the bank, lie down to avoid being pulled onto the ice – this spreads your weight more evenly.

*If you cannot reach them, slide something which floats, such as a plastic bottle or football, across the ice for them to hold onto to stay afloat whilst help is on the way.

*Keep dogs on a lead when they're near the ice, and don't throw sticks or toys onto the ice.

*If a pet falls in, do not go into the ice or water to rescue them, move somewhere where the dog can climb out and call them to you.