Lancaster police carry out drink driving spot checks in run-up to Christmas

Police perform spot checks on Morecambe Road. Pictured is PCSO Jo Moss with the team.

The operation, based at the Babar Elephant car park from 9am until 11am on Wednesday, was to keep an eye out for drink and drug-related driving offences, as well as any other motoring offences.

The operation was in response to police intelligence which shows spikes in the numbers of drink driving incidents in both the summer and Christmas, leading to campaigns intensifying around those periods.

Numerous vehicles were stopped for various moving traffic offences, such as having lights out and using a mobile phone whilst driving, and one Fixed Penalty Notice was issued.

PC Leah Roberts of Lancaster police said: “Thankfully we did not have any suspicion of any drink drivers, and everyone we spoke to at the roadside was accepting of any faults their vehicles may have had to cause us to pull them over.

"Please do check your vehicles regularly for any faults to avoid the risk of being given a ticket.”

Anyone who has any information relating to possible drink and drug driving offences can report them by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

