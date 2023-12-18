Lancaster police carry out drink drive spot checks
Police carried out random drink drive checks on a busy Lancaster road at the weekend.
Officers were stopping vehicles at a drink drive check point in Morecambe Road on Saturday morning as part of Operation Limit.
They stopped numerous vehicles and conducted roadside breath tests – with all tests conducted being negative.
They will be conducting further check points over the Christmas period, and urge people not to drive whilst impaired through drink or drugs.