Lancaster police carry out drink drive spot checks

Police carried out random drink drive checks on a busy Lancaster road at the weekend.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 18th Dec 2023, 10:18 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 10:32 GMT
Officers were stopping vehicles at a drink drive check point in Morecambe Road on Saturday morning as part of Operation Limit.

They stopped numerous vehicles and conducted roadside breath tests – with all tests conducted being negative.

They will be conducting further check points over the Christmas period, and urge people not to drive whilst impaired through drink or drugs.