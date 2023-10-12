Lancaster police appeal for witnesses after car crashes into garden wall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened at around 9.40pm on Monday when a blue Peugeot 307 hit a wall in Slyne Road, Bolton-le-Sands.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the car in the area is asked to contact police.

Also, if you have dash cam footage from the area around the time, please come forward.

