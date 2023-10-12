News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster police appeal for witnesses after car crashes into garden wall

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a car collided with a garden wall.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 12th Oct 2023, 15:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 15:20 BST
The incident happened at around 9.40pm on Monday when a blue Peugeot 307 hit a wall in Slyne Road, Bolton-le-Sands.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the car in the area is asked to contact police.

Also, if you have dash cam footage from the area around the time, please come forward.

You can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1595 of October 9, 2023.

