Lancaster police appeal for dashcam footage after city centre incident between cyclist and motorist
Police are appealing for any witnesses to an incident in the city centre to come forward.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 15th May 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read
The incident happened between a cyclist and a motorist in China Street at around 2.30pm on May 1, but police have only just released their appeal.If you were a witness, or have dashcam footage, you should email any relevant information to [email protected]