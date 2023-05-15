News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster police appeal for dashcam footage after city centre incident between cyclist and motorist

Police are appealing for any witnesses to an incident in the city centre to come forward.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 15th May 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read

The incident happened between a cyclist and a motorist in China Street at around 2.30pm on May 1, but police have only just released their appeal.If you were a witness, or have dashcam footage, you should email any relevant information to [email protected]

The incident took place in China Street. Photo: Google Street ViewThe incident took place in China Street. Photo: Google Street View
