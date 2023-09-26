News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster police appeal after bike and tools are stolen from garden shed

Police in Lancaster are appealing for information after a bike and selection of tools were stolen from a garden shed.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 26th Sep 2023, 15:32 BST
The shed was broken into at a property in Cork Road, Lancaster, at around 10pm on Saturday.

A dark grey and orange road bike was stolen along with some tools.

If you have any information regarding the break-in you can contact police on 101 quoting log 1492 230923.