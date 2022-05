The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the cafe at Giggles Play and Adventure at Lancaster Leisure Park was given a score of three after assessment on March 25.

And Subway at Lancaster University was handed a four out of five rating.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection.

A Food Standards Agency Food Hygiene Rating sticker.