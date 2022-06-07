Lancaster plant-based cafe is firm favourite with meat lovers too

The smell of freshly brewed coffee, gentle music and the lull of peaceful chatter are what greet you at local plant-based café, The Herbarium.

Situated on Great John Street, where the old fishing and gun shop used to be (an irony not lost on owner and founder Lucie Carrington), the place is an ode to laid back European luxe and a haven for plant lovers.

Food is freshly prepared each day by an award winning chef team with a mouth-watering selection of flavours and a rainbow of colours, showing you don’t have to compromise great taste when eating healthy and sustainable food.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Herbarium, Lancaster. Picture: Mindy Coe Photography.

The team stress that there is food suited to everyone and huge amounts of care and attention goes into their menu, making it a firm favourite amongst fully plant based eaters and meat lovers alike.

Evenings at Herb after Dark see a fully stocked bar and hot food served until 9pm, loaded pancakes and range of decadent burgers.

Coffee and cake are the order of the day for parents attending the Herb’s baby group, Little Seedlings, and in fact the café welcomes many community groups through the doors with more planned for the future.

Games and quiz nights see the Herb open its doors to an evening of fun and laughter with locals enjoying time to unwind and do something a little different with their nearest and dearest.

Food is freshly prepared each day by an award winning chef team with a mouth-watering selection of flavours and a rainbow of colours. Picture: Mindy Coe Photography.

Sustainability is at the heart of The Herbarium’s ethos and a love for plant based living that goes deeper than just food.

Community, bringing people together, and connecting people of Lancaster is what makes the Herbies’ hearts sing.

It’s a welcoming place for everyone regardless of if you live a fully plant based life, and yes your furry friends are also welcome.

*Herb after Dark, Friday’s from 5pm. Walk-ins welcome.

*Little Seedlings, Tuesdays from 9.30am.

*The Herbarium is available for private functions, weddings and parties and they also offer outside catering.