Lancaster pioneers new public cycle storage scheme

Residents in part of Lancaster are pioneering a new space-saving cycle storage system, which is the first of its kind in Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fairfield Association, a local charity set up to protect green spaces, created the Fairfield Cycle Hub following suggestions from residents.

People living within the scheme’s area are able to apply for a space in a high security steel bike hangar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme is currently oversubscribed but the Fairfield Association now have plans to expand the initiative with an additional bike hangar and a free-to-use public repair station.

Chair of trustees at Fairfield Association, Andrew Brennand, and County Coun Gina Dowding at the new Cycle Hub.

The organisation’s chair of trustees, Andrew Brennand, said: "One of our residents saw these communal cycle hangars in London and realised they could benefit residents locally who want to cycle regularly but have very limited storage space at home.

“After speaking to our local councillor, Gina Dowding, funding from Lancashire County Council’s Active Travel Scheme was secured and Coun Dowding was also able to contribute some of her Local Members Grant to help get the project over the line.”

The hangar holds six bikes and takes up around half a car parking space. It is located on land owned by the Fairfield Association, next to Fairfield Playground. The annual cost is £25 per space – the same as a parking permit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Dowding said: “This is the first public access cycle storage scheme in the whole of Lancashire.

“I’m delighted that the Fairfield Association embraced this idea and ran with it. I think for people living in terraced housing or flats with limited outside space this is a perfect solution to ensure easy access to their bikes.”