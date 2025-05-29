Lancaster photographer 'honoured' to receive recognition at top award ceremony

A Lancaster photographer’s images have been highly commended at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Josh Brandwood’s photos – ‘Massed Bands on The Mall’, taken in London during last year’s Trooping the Colour, and ‘The Red Arrows Bullseye’, taken at last year’s Blackpool Air Show – were shortlisted at the annual Event Photography Awards.

And at the ceremony in London on Wednesday evening, Josh saw his photos displayed as part of an exhibition during the 12th Annual Event Photography Awards at the Royal Institute of British Architects.

Josh’s work was highly commended in the Royal Occasions and Cultural Events categories.

Josh Brandwood with his son Noah, seven.

He said: “I'm thrilled that my photographs received Highly Commended recognition.

“Out of more than 2,300 entries and amidst such fierce competition, being shortlisted alongside full-time royal photographers is an incredible honour. I’m absolutely over the moon!

“What made the evening even more special was having my seven-year-old son Noah by my side at the ceremony. It truly made the moment unforgettable, and I couldn’t be happier.”

It’s the second time Josh has been shortlisted in the competition.

Last year, he was a finalist with a photograph of the Princess of Wales, which was taken at Standfast & Barracks in Lancaster during a visit in 2023.