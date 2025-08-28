Lancaster photographer features in EastEnders star’s autobiography

Lancaster photographer Joshua Brandwood has reached a new milestone in his career.

His work, which has been showcased by the Royal Family and featured across national outlets as well as the Lancaster Guardian, is now included in the autobiography of Cheryl Fergison, the British actress best known for her iconic role as Heather Trott in EastEnders.

Fergison’s autobiography, Cheryl Fergison: Behind The Scenes – My Secret Life Beyond EastEnders, is described as a deeply personal and moving account.

It chronicles her tumultuous childhood, rise to fame, and the moments of love, heartbreak, and resilience that followed.

Joshua Brandwood with Cheryl Fergison's book, which features some of his photographs.

As former EastEnders co-star Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell) writes in the foreword, “When Cheryl tells a story, people listen. She captivates like no one else.”

For Joshua, having his work included in Fergison’s autobiography is both a professional honour and a deeply personal milestone.

“I’ve known Cheryl for several years through photographing Lancaster and Morecambe Pride, where she’s a regular guest,” he said.

“To have my photos included in her autobiography is a tremendous honour.

“I saw Cheryl perform at Morecambe Pride last month despite being in visible pain. She walked on stage with her cane, flashed the biggest smile, and sang her heart out.

“Only later did I learn she’d suffered a stroke just months earlier. That moment spoke volumes about her strength and resilience.”

Joshua’s work has earned widespread recognition, gaining highly commended honours in an international photography competition and features in prestigious outlets, including in a publication by the Royal Family.