Lancaster pet owners reunited with Bernese mountain dogs after they were stolen along with van and quad bike
The owners of two distinctive dogs have been reunited with their pets after they were stolen.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 31st Mar 2023, 09:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 09:43 BST
Thieves stole a van from a house in Forton on Thursday evening – while the owner’s two dogs were inside.
Officers were called to an address in Forton at around 10.55pm to the report of a theft of a blue Toyota Hiace.
In the van were a quad bike and two female Bernese mountain dogs.
Police have now, Friday morning, thanked the public for sharing their initial appeal and confirmed that the dogs have now been located and reunited with their owners.