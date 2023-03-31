Lancaster pet owners reunited with Bernese mountain dogs after they were stolen along with van and quad bike

Thieves stole a van from a house in Forton on Thursday evening – while the owner’s two dogs were inside.

Officers were called to an address in Forton at around 10.55pm to the report of a theft of a blue Toyota Hiace.

In the van were a quad bike and two female Bernese mountain dogs.

Two Bernese mountain dogs like this one were inside the van when it was stolen.