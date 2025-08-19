Lancaster pensioner arrested during Palestine Action protest

A Lancaster pensioner has spoken of his experience after being arrested at a protest in Manchester.

Former university administrator and voluntary sector manager David Mottram is among more than 740 people arrested in recent weeks in protests about Gaza and the banning of the group Palestine Action.

The 70-year-old, of Aldcliffe Road, said: “It’s come to something to be arrested under section 12 of the Terrorism Act, 2000, and threatened with up to 14 years in jail, for sitting silently outside Manchester Cathedral holding a placard reading ‘I oppose genocide: I support Palestine Action’.

David believes he is one of “at least five” Lancaster residents arrested so far.

Palestine Action was proscribed by House of Commons vote on a draft order put by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper in July.

Activists from Palestine Action have attacked UK factory sites of Elbit Systems, the large Israeli arms company, to disrupt production.

They also sprayed red paint on RAF aircraft at Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, protesting against their use in operations from British bases in Cyprus, believed to be providing intelligence and other support for the Israeli military.

Widespread concern has been expressed about the use of anti-terror law against protesters, with the International Court of Justice saying it is plausible that Israel’s acts in Gaza amount to genocide.

"The banning of Palestine Action is wrong and disproportionate,” David said.

"I am not prepared to stand aside as Palestinians are slaughtered in tens of thousands whilst Britain continues to arm Israel. That’s what my protest was about.

"Of course I didn’t want to be arrested, but my bigger concern is what is happening in Gaza. We must protect the right to protest and to act against this unfolding disaster for humanity.”

The High Court has agreed that the decision to ban Palestine Action will be subject to judicial review in the autumn.

This raises the prospect that the proscription will be quashed, and that no charges will be brought against those arrested. If not, hundreds of court cases may follow.

“I have already been locked up for eight hours alone in a police cell before being released on bail,” David added.

"With the many others arrested, I have no idea what will happen next. It could be a prison sentence. Is this the sort of society we have become?”

The largest protest yet is planned in London on Saturday September 6.

Campaigning organisation Defend Our Juries say that they are aiming for more than 1,000 people to hold the placards and face arrest.

The group has coordinated public protests against the proscription of Palestine Action and the use of anti-terror law against the protesters.

Protests have taken place in a number of cities through July and August, including London and Manchester.